$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Suburban
LT - Leather Seats - Premium Audio
2022 Chevrolet Suburban
LT - Leather Seats - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,097KM
VIN 1GNSKCKD6NR349114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour JET BLK LTH
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 227220
- Mileage 50,097 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Chevrolet Suburban is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 50,097 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Aluminum Wheels.
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Intellibeam
Power Options
Power Seats
Safety
Forward collision alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Mechanical
Hitch Guidance
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
ASSIST STEPS
LED Lights
4G LTE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2022 Chevrolet Suburban