This 2022 Chevrolet Suburban is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 50,097 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Aluminum Wheels.

All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2022 Chevrolet Suburban

50,097 KM

LT - Leather Seats - Premium Audio

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Used
50,097KM
VIN 1GNSKCKD6NR349114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour JET BLK LTH
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 227220
  • Mileage 50,097 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2022 Chevrolet Suburban is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 50,097 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Wireless Charging, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Intellibeam

Power Options

Power Seats

Safety

Forward collision alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Mechanical

Hitch Guidance

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Park Assist
ASSIST STEPS
LED Lights
4G LTE

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
