2022 Chevrolet Suburban

21,133 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2022 Chevrolet Suburban

2022 Chevrolet Suburban

Z71

2022 Chevrolet Suburban

Z71

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,133KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9447151
  • Stock #: AA683A
  • VIN: 1GNSKDKD7NR278625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AA683A
  • Mileage 21,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

