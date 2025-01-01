Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today! *this car was a previous police fleet vehicle*

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe

179,978 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe

Watch This Vehicle
12478258

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,978KM
VIN 1GNSKLED4NR264865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,978 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today! *this car was a previous police fleet vehicle*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2014 Toyota Venza LIMITED AWD| LOW KMS| LEATHER| PANO ROOF| NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Toyota Venza LIMITED AWD| LOW KMS| LEATHER| PANO ROOF| NAV 117,771 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AWD C-CLASS| PREMIUM PLUS PKG| LEATHER| PANO ROOF for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AWD C-CLASS| PREMIUM PLUS PKG| LEATHER| PANO ROOF 97,649 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sportage AWD EX| LOW KMS| HTD SEATS| REAR CAM|18IN ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Kia Sportage AWD EX| LOW KMS| HTD SEATS| REAR CAM|18IN ALLOYS 131,714 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Chevrolet Tahoe