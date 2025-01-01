$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Tahoe
2022 Chevrolet Tahoe
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Used
179,978KM
VIN 1GNSKLED4NR264865
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,978 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today! *this car was a previous police fleet vehicle*
