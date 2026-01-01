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RS All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 18-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow hitch receiver, premium Bose audio system, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

55,039 KM

Details Description

$26,173

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr RS

Watch This Vehicle
14184142

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr RS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14184142
  2. 14184142
  3. 14184142
  4. 14184142
Contact Seller

$26,173

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
55,039KM
VIN KL79MUSL3NB029754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oasis Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,039 KM

Vehicle Description

RS All-Wheel Drive w/ Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, 18-inch alloys, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, tow hitch receiver, premium Bose audio system, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$26,173

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Chevrolet TrailBlazer