2022 Chrysler Pacifica
LIMITED S AWD | LEATHER |360 CAM |BLIND SPOT | NAV
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240773
- Mileage 88,085 KM
Vehicle Description
7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE LIMITED W/ S APPEARANCE PACKAGE! Premium Nappa leather seats, heated/cooled front seats w/ heated 2nd row captains chairs, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 10.1-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, active park assist, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, premium 20-inch alloys, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, remote start, premium Harman/Kardon audio system, wireless charger, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
