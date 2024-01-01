Menu
7-PASSENGER ALL-WHEEL DRIVE LIMITED W/ S APPEARANCE PACKAGE! Premium Nappa leather seats, heated/cooled front seats w/ heated 2nd row captains chairs, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 10.1-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, active park assist, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, premium 20-inch alloys, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, remote start, premium Harman/Kardon audio system, wireless charger, three-zone climate control, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

88,085 KM

Details Description

$50,507

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chrysler Pacifica

LIMITED S AWD | LEATHER |360 CAM |BLIND SPOT | NAV

2022 Chrysler Pacifica

LIMITED S AWD | LEATHER |360 CAM |BLIND SPOT | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$50,507

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,085KM
VIN 2C4RC3GG2NR137652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 240773
  • Mileage 88,085 KM

Vehicle Description

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$50,507

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Chrysler Pacifica