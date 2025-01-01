$39,999+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks - Navigation - Heated Seats - $130.20 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
613-830-1777
Sale
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,173KM
VIN 1FMDE5BHXNLA77740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,173 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats, Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof!
From the weekend warriors to the off-road purists, everyday life is more rewarding with a Ford Bronco. This 2022 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
After years of research and endless miles of driving, the Ford Bronco is back and better than ever! It's been torture-tested in some of the toughest and most grueling places in the world and is now ready for your off-road adventures to begin. With plenty of room for your friends and family, plus all of their gear, this impressive SUV was designed, engineered and 'Built Ford Tough' so you can depend on it to get you out into the wild and back again.This SUV has 71,173 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 275HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Bronco's trim level is Outer Banks. A throw back to the good ol' days, this Bronco Outer Banks comes with plenty of attitude and extra style, thanks to its upgraded aluminum wheels, painted fender flares, signature LED headlights, a large touchscreen featuring SYNC 4, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, connected navigation and a remote engine start. This impressive off-road vehicle also includes tons of storage, a highly capable off-road suspension, removable doors and a targa roof, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, forward collision warning and pre-collision assist, a terrain management system with G.O.A.T. modes, heated front seats, a leather steering wheel, tubular side steps and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMDE5BHXNLA77740.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $130.20 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $54165 ). See dealer for details.
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Clearcoat Paint
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P255/70R18 A/T -inc: full size spare tire w/TPMS
Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Wheels: 18" Bright Machined Aluminum -inc: Black high gloss-painted
Interior
Compass
remote start
Navigation
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Mechanical
3.73 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: TBD
Off-Road Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
110-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
78.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost I-4
1364# Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Ford Co-Pilot360
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Jeep
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing>
2022 Ford Bronco