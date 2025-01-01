$26,127+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
AWD | CARPLAY | BLIND SPOT | REAR CAM | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$26,127
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,640 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, rain sensing wipers, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, Bluetooth and cruise control!!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500