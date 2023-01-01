Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford Edge

15,963 KM

Details Description

$44,711

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,711

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge

2022 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | PANO ROOF | 12-IN SCREEN | RMT START

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Edge

SEL AWD | PANO ROOF | 12-IN SCREEN | RMT START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10032132
  2. 10032132
  3. 10032132
  4. 10032132
  5. 10032132
  6. 10032132
  7. 10032132
  8. 10032132
  9. 10032132
  10. 10032132
  11. 10032132
  12. 10032132
  13. 10032132
  14. 10032132
  15. 10032132
  16. 10032132
  17. 10032132
  18. 10032132
  19. 10032132
  20. 10032132
  21. 10032132
  22. 10032132
  23. 10032132
  24. 10032132
  25. 10032132
  26. 10032132
  27. 10032132
  28. 10032132
  29. 10032132
  30. 10032132
  31. 10032132
  32. 10032132
  33. 10032132
  34. 10032132
  35. 10032132
  36. 10032132
Contact Seller

$44,711

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
15,963KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10032132
  • Stock #: 230489
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J91NBA70699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230489
  • Mileage 15,963 KM

Vehicle Description

SEL AWD W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF, MASSIVE 12-IN TOUCH SCREEN, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, LANE KEEP ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA W/ REAR PARK SENSORS, HEATED SEATS & STEERING AND REMOTE START!! Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seats, power liftgate, power folding rear seats, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2022 Ford Edge SEL A...
 15,963 KM
$44,711 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Gladiator ...
 74,162 KM
$53,629 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus NX 200T A...
 113,536 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory