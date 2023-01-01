$45,888+ tax & licensing
$45,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2022 Ford Edge
ST - Tow Package - Leather Seats - $351 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
30,514KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10495893
- Stock #: P1660
- VIN: 2FMPK4AP8NBA13091
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $47724 - Our Live Market Price is just $45888!
Change the game with the unique styling of the aggressive Ford Edge. This 2022 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With meticulous attention to detail and amazing style, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 30,514 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Edge's trim level is ST. Stepping up to this Ford Edge ST is an excellent choice as it comes fully loaded with an impressive list of aggressive features including unique aluminum wheels, exclusive exterior styling and a black front grille, a Bang & Olufsen 12 speaker premium sound system, power rear liftgate, heated leather seats with Miko suede inserts, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 12 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 4, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel and dual zone automatic climate control. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, front fog lights, a remote engine start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Tow Package, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4AP8NBA13091.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $350.95 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
KEYPAD
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining EasyFold Fold Forward Seatback Miko Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Convenience
Tow Package
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Sport Suspension
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
3.39 Axle Ratio
GVWR: TBD
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class II Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and Ford performance engine cover
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Rocker Panel Extensions
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Regular Amplifier
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
