2022 Ford Edge

$45,888 + taxes & licensing 30,514 KM Used

Listing ID: 10495893

10495893 Stock #: P1660

P1660 VIN: 2FMPK4AP8NBA13091

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1660

Mileage 30,514 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior Compass Driver Information Centre Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest KEYPAD 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Passenger Seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Digital/Analog Appearance 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining EasyFold Fold Forward Seatback Miko Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Convenience Tow Package Proximity Key Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Sport Suspension Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering 3.39 Axle Ratio GVWR: TBD 70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Class II Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Active Transmission Warm-Up Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and Ford performance engine cover Comfort Climate Control Exterior Power Liftgate DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Rocker Panel Extensions Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Forward collision alert Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Lane Keep Assist Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor Regular Amplifier 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Premium Audio LED Lights SiriusXM 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 4G WiFi Ford Co-Pilot360

