$29,442+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SEL AWD | PLUG-IN HYBRID | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$29,442
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 251611
- Mileage 24,759 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 25,000KMS!! LOADED PLUG-IN HYBRID SEL!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!
