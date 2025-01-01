Menu
ONLY 25,000KMS!! LOADED PLUG-IN HYBRID SEL!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!

2022 Ford Escape

24,759 KM

Details Description

$29,442

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

SEL AWD | PLUG-IN HYBRID | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF

12915626

2022 Ford Escape

SEL AWD | PLUG-IN HYBRID | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$29,442

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,759KM
VIN 1FMCU0KZ4NUB53389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 251611
  • Mileage 24,759 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 25,000KMS!! LOADED PLUG-IN HYBRID SEL!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 18-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$29,442

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Ford Escape