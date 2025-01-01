Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, 360 Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Active Park Assist, Evasion Assist, 4G LTE</b><br> <br> This 2022 Explorer is ready to go beyond your expectations, designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2022 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 76,616 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Explorers trim level is ST. Upgrading to this Ford Explorer ST is a great choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and unique exterior style, a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3 and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats with silver accent stitching, unique piano black trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, evasion assist and forward collision warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi and so much more.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GC9NGB39066 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GC9NGB39066</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2022 Ford Explorer

76,616 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Explorer

ST

Watch This Vehicle
12605923

2022 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,616KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC9NGB39066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0265A
  • Mileage 76,616 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Power Tailgate, 360 Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, Premium Audio, Active Park Assist, Evasion Assist, 4G LTE

This 2022 Explorer is ready to go beyond your expectations, designed to help you play hard and go far beyond the road less traveled. This 2022 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 76,616 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Explorer's trim level is ST. Upgrading to this Ford Explorer ST is a great choice as it comes with exclusive aluminum wheels and unique exterior style, a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3 and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats with silver accent stitching, unique piano black trim, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring lane keep assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, active park assist, evasion assist and forward collision warning, a proximity key with push button start, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi and so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8GC9NGB39066.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Cadillac CTS V-Series for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Cadillac CTS V-Series 58,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, 3.6 V6, TECH PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, 3.6 V6, TECH PACKAGE 72,510 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUX, 2.7 TURBO, AWD, SUNROOF, LOADED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury PREMIUM LUX, 2.7 TURBO, AWD, SUNROOF, LOADED 44,630 KM $34,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2022 Ford Explorer