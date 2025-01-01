Menu
<p>F150</p>

2022 Ford F-150

130,152 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

13188488

2022 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

Location

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1

613879-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,152KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ED8NFB48802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,152 KM

Vehicle Description

F150

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Backseat Autos

Backseat Autos

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Backseat Autos

613879-8448

2022 Ford F-150