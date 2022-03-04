$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
AutoAgents
613-909-3884
2022 Ford F-350
2022 Ford F-350
XLT
Location
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7
613-909-3884
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
5,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8605058
- Stock #: AA513
- VIN: 1FT8W3BN8NED24075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonzied grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA513
- Mileage 5,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoAgents
AutoAgents
72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7