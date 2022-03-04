Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Ford F-350

5,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-350

2022 Ford F-350

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford F-350

XLT

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

  1. 8605058
  2. 8605058
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

5,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8605058
  • Stock #: AA513
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BN8NED24075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonzied grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA513
  • Mileage 5,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoAgents

2016 Mercedes-Benz G...
 67,850 KM
$126,900 + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti Q50 Si...
 38,320 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 BMW M4 Coupe
 35,500 KM
$59,900 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory