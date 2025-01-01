Menu
All-Wheel Drive w/ 8-inch touchscreen, pre-collision system, backup camera, air conditioning, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 4-foot 5-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2022 Ford Maverick

67,097 KM

Details Description

12839812

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
67,097KM
VIN 3FTTW8F90NRA79256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,097 KM

Vehicle Description

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

2022 Ford Maverick