2022 Ford Maverick
AWD | TOW PKG | KEYLESS ENTRY | REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,097 KM
Vehicle Description
All-Wheel Drive w/ 8-inch touchscreen, pre-collision system, backup camera, air conditioning, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 4-foot 5-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
