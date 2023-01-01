$36,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
Barrhaven Chrysler
613-656-6526
2022 Ford MAVERICK
2022 Ford MAVERICK
XL AWD SUPERCREW
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
10,131KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9571684
- Stock #: 28921
- VIN: 3FTTW8F96NRA87491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,131 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Block Heater
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Step Bumper
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 9.30 to 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Turning radius: 6.1m (20.0')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Right rear passenger: conventional
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Approach angle: 22 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy highway: 8.1L/100 km
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
Fuel tank capacity: 62.0L
Departure angle: 21 deg
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Smart device integration: AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Engine bore x stroke: 87.4mm x 83.1mm (3.44 x 3.27)
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Front legroom: 1,087mm (42.8)
Exterior body width: 1,844mm (72.6)
Forward collision: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Horsepower: 250hp @ 5,500RPM
Engine horsepower: 250hp @ 5,500RPM
Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6)
Front shoulder room: 1,455mm (57.3)
Front headroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Rear headroom: 1,006mm (39.6)
Front hiproom: 1,407mm (55.4)
Fuel economy combined: 9.6L/100 km
Rear hiproom: 1,374mm (54.1)
Curb weight: 1,675kg (3,693lbs)
Fuel economy city: 10.7L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,745mm (68.7)
Rear legroom: 937mm (36.9)
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect 4G
Appearance: analog
Passenger volume: 2,784L (98.3 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Torque: 277 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Engine torque: 277 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Exterior length: 5,072mm (199.7)
GVWR: 2,361kg (5,205lbs)
Wheelbase: 3,076mm (121.1)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5