2022 Ford MAVERICK

$36,998 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 1 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9571684

9571684 Stock #: 28921

28921 VIN: 3FTTW8F96NRA87491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10,131 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: 8 speed automatic Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Exterior Rear Step Bumper Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features Panic Alarm Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Compression Ratio: 9.30 to 1 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Engine Litres: 2.0L Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Seat upholstery: cloth Number of valves: 16 Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down Bumpers: body-colour Turning radius: 6.1m (20.0') Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Recommended fuel: premium unleaded Right rear passenger: conventional Left rear passenger door: conventional Rear cargo: tailgate Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg Approach angle: 22 deg 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Fuel economy highway: 8.1L/100 km Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs) Front tires: 225/65HR17.0 Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0 Fuel tank capacity: 62.0L Departure angle: 21 deg Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Auto high-beam headlights Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Smart device integration: AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Engine bore x stroke: 87.4mm x 83.1mm (3.44 x 3.27) Drive type: all-wheel Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6) Front legroom: 1,087mm (42.8) Exterior body width: 1,844mm (72.6) Forward collision: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation Horsepower: 250hp @ 5,500RPM Engine horsepower: 250hp @ 5,500RPM Ground clearance (min): 218mm (8.6) Front shoulder room: 1,455mm (57.3) Front headroom: 1,024mm (40.3) Rear headroom: 1,006mm (39.6) Front hiproom: 1,407mm (55.4) Fuel economy combined: 9.6L/100 km Rear hiproom: 1,374mm (54.1) Curb weight: 1,675kg (3,693lbs) Fuel economy city: 10.7L/100 km Exterior height: 1,745mm (68.7) Rear legroom: 937mm (36.9) Internet access capable: FordPass Connect 4G Appearance: analog Passenger volume: 2,784L (98.3 cu.ft.) Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Pedestrian detection: prevention Torque: 277 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM Engine torque: 277 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM Exterior length: 5,072mm (199.7) GVWR: 2,361kg (5,205lbs) Wheelbase: 3,076mm (121.1)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.