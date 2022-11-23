Menu
2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

1,702 KM

Details Description Features

$68,900

+ tax & licensing
$68,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

Select AWD / Technology package / Comfort package

2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E

Select AWD / Technology package / Comfort package

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

$68,900

+ taxes & licensing

1,702KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9336331
  Stock #: AA661
  VIN: 3FMTK1SS3NMA48605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AA661
  • Mileage 1,702 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival ! 2022 Ford Mustang Mach E Select AWD Standard Range.  Equipped with Ford 360 co pilot, Technology package, Comfort package.  Features like Apple carplay, android Auto, heated seats, heated steering, premium leather interior, wireless charging pad, all the Luxury Power Options Including, Navigation, Leather, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Premium Alloy Rims, Smart Key Entry, Automatic Transmission, and  Much More.  Book you viewing today. 

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Interior
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

