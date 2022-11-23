$68,900+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Mustang MACH-E
Select AWD / Technology package / Comfort package
- Stock #: AA661
- VIN: 3FMTK1SS3NMA48605
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,702 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival ! 2022 Ford Mustang Mach E Select AWD Standard Range. Equipped with Ford 360 co pilot, Technology package, Comfort package. Features like Apple carplay, android Auto, heated seats, heated steering, premium leather interior, wireless charging pad, all the Luxury Power Options Including, Navigation, Leather, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Premium Alloy Rims, Smart Key Entry, Automatic Transmission, and Much More. Book you viewing today.
