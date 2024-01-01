Menu
2022 Genesis G70

57,547 KM

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

Used
57,547KM
  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,547 KM

Cooled Seats, Head Up Display, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Seats, Premium Audio!

Uncompromising design and athletic power ensures this Genesis G70 will always be remembered as an instant classic. This 2022 Genesis G70 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Beautiful and elegant styling meets aggressive poise and performance in this unforgettable 2022 Genesis G70. Every feature and component in this endlessly powerful G70 was designed to work in harmony, ensuring a driving experience unrivaled by any other sedan in its class. Add the seemingly endless list of technology and luxury features in the expertly sculpted interior and you'll have a true luxury performance sports sedan to rival even the biggest names in the industry.This sedan has 57,547 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our G70's trim level is 3.3T Advanced. This all-wheel drive Genesis G70 3.3T Advanced raises the bar with heated and cooled genuine leather seats, an extra wide sunroof, head up display, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and a large touchscreen infotainment system that's paired with a premium Lexicon audio system, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Additional convenience, style and safety features in this luxurious sedan include blind spot detection with lane keep assist and accident avoidance, a power tilt-and-telescopic steering column, front and rear parking sensors, quad LED headlights, distance pacing cruise control, exclusive aluminum wheels, and subtle chrome exterior accents. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Head Up Display, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Sunroof, Navigation.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Park Assist
Head up display
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
