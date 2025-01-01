$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Genesis GV70
2.5T Advanced
2022 Genesis GV70
2.5T Advanced
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
VIN KMUMADTB2NU036398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13116
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Rear Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, LED Lights, Park Assist
Every line, shape and material of this Genesis GV70 was carefully crafted to work in harmony. This 2022 Genesis GV70 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This Genesis GV70 is a premium SUV that sports an urban design to maximize its athletic elegance, dynamic driving experience, and has an interior that showcases its state?of?the?art technology and futuristic design. For an evolutionary step in luxury, performance and technology, this 2022 GV70 is an obvious choice.It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our GV70's trim level is 2.5T Advanced. This upgraded Genesis GV70 2.5T Advanced comes very well equipped with an all-wheel drive powertrain, power-heated and cooled leather seats, heated rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry w/fingerprint authentication, a useful power liftgate, remote engine start, Quad LED lighting and wireless device charging. This luxurious SUV also includes a large 14.5 inch HD touchscreen that features built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 9 speaker audio system with Genesis Connected Services. Additional premium features include unique aluminum wheels, a panoramic sunroof, blind spot detection with forward collision avoidance, highway driving assist II technology, distance pacing cruise control, lane keep assist, front and rear parking sensors plus a useful rear view camera!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick.
2022 Genesis GV70