Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Rear Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, LED Lights, Park Assist</b><br> <br> Every line, shape and material of this Genesis GV70 was carefully crafted to work in harmony. This 2022 Genesis GV70 is fresh on our lot in Manotick. <br> <br>This Genesis GV70 is a premium SUV that sports an urban design to maximize its athletic elegance, dynamic driving experience, and has an interior that showcases its state?of?the?art technology and futuristic design. For an evolutionary step in luxury, performance and technology, this 2022 GV70 is an obvious choice.Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our GV70s trim level is 2.5T Advanced. This upgraded Genesis GV70 2.5T Advanced comes very well equipped with an all-wheel drive powertrain, power-heated and cooled leather seats, heated rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry w/fingerprint authentication, a useful power liftgate, remote engine start, Quad LED lighting and wireless device charging. This luxurious SUV also includes a large 14.5 inch HD touchscreen that features built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 9 speaker audio system with Genesis Connected Services. Additional premium features include unique aluminum wheels, a panoramic sunroof, blind spot detection with forward collision avoidance, highway driving assist II technology, distance pacing cruise control, lane keep assist, front and rear parking sensors plus a useful rear view camera!<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en target=_blank>https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

2022 Genesis GV70

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Genesis GV70

2.5T Advanced

Watch This Vehicle
12450700

2022 Genesis GV70

2.5T Advanced

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN KMUMADTB2NU036398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C13116
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Power Liftgate, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Rear Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Remote Start, LED Lights, Park Assist

Every line, shape and material of this Genesis GV70 was carefully crafted to work in harmony. This 2022 Genesis GV70 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This Genesis GV70 is a premium SUV that sports an urban design to maximize its athletic elegance, dynamic driving experience, and has an interior that showcases its state?of?the?art technology and futuristic design. For an evolutionary step in luxury, performance and technology, this 2022 GV70 is an obvious choice.It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our GV70's trim level is 2.5T Advanced. This upgraded Genesis GV70 2.5T Advanced comes very well equipped with an all-wheel drive powertrain, power-heated and cooled leather seats, heated rear seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry w/fingerprint authentication, a useful power liftgate, remote engine start, Quad LED lighting and wireless device charging. This luxurious SUV also includes a large 14.5 inch HD touchscreen that features built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 9 speaker audio system with Genesis Connected Services. Additional premium features include unique aluminum wheels, a panoramic sunroof, blind spot detection with forward collision avoidance, highway driving assist II technology, distance pacing cruise control, lane keep assist, front and rear parking sensors plus a useful rear view camera!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2014 Ford F-150 Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation for sale in Nepean, ON
2014 Ford F-150 Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation 123,540 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Highlander 4WD V6 5A for sale in Nepean, ON
2013 Toyota Highlander 4WD V6 5A 175,348 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum SPORT PLATINUM, SUPER CRUISE NIGHT VISION for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum SPORT PLATINUM, SUPER CRUISE NIGHT VISION 57,878 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-378-XXXX

(click to show)

888-378-6064

Alternate Numbers
888-413-3817
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2022 Genesis GV70