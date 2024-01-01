Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>CERTIFIED</b><br> Compare at $33784 - Myers Cadillac is just $32800! <br> <br>JUST IN - 2022 GMC ACADIA SLE AWD- WHITE ON BLACK , ELEVATION EDITION * BLACK GRILLE AND EXTERIOR ACCENTS * 20 ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH BLACK CENTER CAPS * ROOF RAILS, BLACK,WINTERS AND SUMMERS, SIX PASSENGER SEATING, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, SKYSCAPE(R) DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, GMC PRO SAFETY PLUS: *AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING *INTELLIBEAM, AUTO HIGH BEAM *FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST *FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR *FORWARD COLLISION ALERT *LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, TRAILERING PACKAGE, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2022 GMC Acadia

106,549 KM

Details Description Features

$32,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 GMC Acadia

SLE AWD SLE AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, ELEVATION, SIX PASSENGER

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Acadia

SLE AWD SLE AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, ELEVATION, SIX PASSENGER

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
106,549KM
Used
VIN 1GKKNRLS9NZ112654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-1130a
  • Mileage 106,549 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED
Compare at $33784 - Myers Cadillac is just $32800!

JUST IN - 2022 GMC ACADIA SLE AWD- WHITE ON BLACK , ELEVATION EDITION * BLACK GRILLE AND EXTERIOR ACCENTS * 20 ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH BLACK CENTER CAPS * ROOF RAILS, BLACK,WINTERS AND SUMMERS, SIX PASSENGER SEATING, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, SKYSCAPE(R) DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, GMC PRO SAFETY PLUS: *AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING *INTELLIBEAM, AUTO HIGH BEAM *FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST *FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR *FORWARD COLLISION ALERT *LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, TRAILERING PACKAGE, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Display, driver instrument information, 4.2" multi-colour
Heater, electric, heating/defroster (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Power outlets one located in the centre stack under the climate controls and one located in the rear cargo area.
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,

Mechanical

Electronic Parking Brake
Tool kit, road emergency
Emissions, federal requirements
E10 Fuel capable
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Engine control, stop/start system
GVWR, 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System with All-Wheel Drive Disconnect (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Brakes, front and rear, electric (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Engine air filtration monitor
Exhaust, dual outlet with bright tips
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)

Media / Nav / Comm

Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,

Safety

Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Traction Select FWD models feature Normal, Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD), 2x4 (AWD Disconnect), Sport, Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped)
Airbags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger; driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; driver side knee; and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for all rows in outboard seating positions
Seat belts, front, height-adjustable

Exterior

Headlamps, LED
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Roof rails, brushed aluminum
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Antenna, body-colour, roof-mounted shark fin
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT, 3.6 V6, SUNROOF, BREMBO BRAKES, LOADED! for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT, 3.6 V6, SUNROOF, BREMBO BRAKES, LOADED! 12,300 KM $53,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury ATS COUPE, 2.0 TURBO, SUNROOF, AUTO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury ATS COUPE, 2.0 TURBO, SUNROOF, AUTO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL 101,256 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier - Leather Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier - Leather Seats 83,744 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,800

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Acadia