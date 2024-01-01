$32,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 GMC Acadia
SLE AWD SLE AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, ELEVATION, SIX PASSENGER
2022 GMC Acadia
SLE AWD SLE AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, ELEVATION, SIX PASSENGER
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$32,800
+ taxes & licensing
106,549KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKKNRLS9NZ112654
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-1130a
- Mileage 106,549 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $33784 - Myers Cadillac is just $32800!
JUST IN - 2022 GMC ACADIA SLE AWD- WHITE ON BLACK , ELEVATION EDITION * BLACK GRILLE AND EXTERIOR ACCENTS * 20 ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH BLACK CENTER CAPS * ROOF RAILS, BLACK,WINTERS AND SUMMERS, SIX PASSENGER SEATING, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, SKYSCAPE(R) DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, GMC PRO SAFETY PLUS: *AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING *INTELLIBEAM, AUTO HIGH BEAM *FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST *FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR *FORWARD COLLISION ALERT *LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, TRAILERING PACKAGE, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Compare at $33784 - Myers Cadillac is just $32800!
JUST IN - 2022 GMC ACADIA SLE AWD- WHITE ON BLACK , ELEVATION EDITION * BLACK GRILLE AND EXTERIOR ACCENTS * 20 ALUMINUM WHEELS WITH BLACK CENTER CAPS * ROOF RAILS, BLACK,WINTERS AND SUMMERS, SIX PASSENGER SEATING, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, SKYSCAPE(R) DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, GMC PRO SAFETY PLUS: *AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING *INTELLIBEAM, AUTO HIGH BEAM *FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST *FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR *FORWARD COLLISION ALERT *LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING *FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING, HEATED FRONT SEATS, TRAILERING PACKAGE, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Display, driver instrument information, 4.2" multi-colour
Heater, electric, heating/defroster (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Power outlets one located in the centre stack under the climate controls and one located in the rear cargo area.
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night,
Mechanical
Electronic Parking Brake
Tool kit, road emergency
Emissions, federal requirements
E10 Fuel capable
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Engine control, stop/start system
GVWR, 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System with All-Wheel Drive Disconnect (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Brakes, front and rear, electric (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Engine air filtration monitor
Exhaust, dual outlet with bright tips
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Safety
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Rear seat reminder
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Traction Select FWD models feature Normal, Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD), 2x4 (AWD Disconnect), Sport, Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped)
Airbags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger; driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; driver side knee; and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for all rows in outboard seating positions
Seat belts, front, height-adjustable
Exterior
Headlamps, LED
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Roof rails, brushed aluminum
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Antenna, body-colour, roof-mounted shark fin
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT, 3.6 V6, SUNROOF, BREMBO BRAKES, LOADED! 12,300 KM $53,995 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac ATS Coupe Luxury ATS COUPE, 2.0 TURBO, SUNROOF, AUTO, HEATED STEERING WHEEL 101,256 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier - Leather Seats 83,744 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,800
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2022 GMC Acadia