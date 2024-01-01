$45,500+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited Elevation ELEVATION, DBL CAB, FRONT BUCKETS, REMOTE START, 5.3 V8
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited Elevation ELEVATION, DBL CAB, FRONT BUCKETS, REMOTE START, 5.3 V8
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$45,500
+ taxes & licensing
47,852KM
Used
VIN 1GTR9CED9NZ122496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,852 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $46865 - Myers Cadillac is just $45500!
JUST IN - 2022 SIERRA ELEVATION BLACK ON BLACK DBL CAB- SEATS, FRONT BUCKET , 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 , 10-SPD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, GMC MULTIPRO TAILGATE, X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE, 20 GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS, - 6 ASSIST STEPS, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, REAR VISION CAMERA, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Air vents, rear
Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires a Double Cab model.)
Mechanical
4-wheel drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Pickup bed
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine. Requires Double Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Brake lining wear indicator
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case, single speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Exterior
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift, includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Taillamps, LED tail and stop light with incandescent reverse light
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Bumper, front, body-colour lower (Front bumper colour will be high gloss black.)
Grille (Body-colour surround with high gloss Black mesh and inserts.)
Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) Black gloss painted aluminum
Safety
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems fr...
Media / Nav / Comm
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system,
Additional Features
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2022 GMC Sierra 1500