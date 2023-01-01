2022 GMC Sierra 2500...

Four Wheel Drive

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler

Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Brake lining wear indicator

Air filtration monitoring

Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section

Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

Suspension Package (Not available with (X31) Off-Road Package.)

Engine, 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, gasoline, (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)

Transfer case, two-speed, electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.)

Air filter, heavy-duty