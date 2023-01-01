$57,995+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Pro SIERRA 2500 HD PRO- 6.6 GAS, REG CAB, RARE!!!
28,543KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10032186
- Stock #: P-6969A
- VIN: 1GT39LE74NF251067
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P-6969A
- Mileage 28,543 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $59735 - Myers Cadillac is just $57995!
JUST IN - 2022 SIERRA 2500 REG CAB 4X4 6.6 GAS- REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY * EZ LIFT TAILGATE WITH POWER LOCK AND RELEASE * CRUISE CONTROL * WINDOWS, POWER FRONT, DRIVER EXPRESS UP/DOWN * WINDOWS, POWER FRONT, PASSENGER EXPRESS DOWN * DOOR LOCKS, POWER, X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE, SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE * POWER FEED FOR ROOF EMERGENCY LIGHT * 220-AMP ALTERNATOR * HEAVY-DUTY AIR FILTER * SKID PLATES * HEAVY-DUTY FRONT SPRINGS, 4 BLACK ROUND ASSIST STEPS, SPRAY-ON BEDLINER, NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Steering, Recirculating Ball with smart flow power steering system
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Brake lining wear indicator
Air filtration monitoring
Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Suspension Package (Not available with (X31) Off-Road Package.)
Engine, 6.6L V8 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, gasoline, (401 hp [299 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 464 lb-ft of torque [629 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic shift with push button controls (Requires 4WD models.)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Exterior
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Bumper, front chrome lower
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Door handles, Black grained
Tailgate, gate function manual, no lift assist (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tailgate, standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Mouldings, beltline, Black
Lamps, cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mirrors, outside high-visibility vertical trailering lower convex mirrors, manual-folding/extending (extends 3.31" [84.25mm]), moulded in Black
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L gas V8 engine. Not included with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Grille (Chrome surround with Black mesh.)
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Included and only available with (QK1) standard tailgate. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Bed Step, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side (Not available on (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
LED tail and incandescent stop, turn and reverse light
Interior
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Air conditioning, single-zone
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display
Door locks, manual (Requires Regular Cab model.)
Windows, manual (Standard on Regular Cab model. Crew Cab and Double Cab models have power windows standard.)
Safety
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 2-speakers (Requires Regular Cab model.)
Additional Features
GVWR, 10,250 lbs. (4649 kg) (Included and only available with TC20753 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 18" or 20" wheels or TK20903 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 17" wheels.)
