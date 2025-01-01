$30,747+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
AT4 AWD |PRO GRADE & TECH PKGS| LEATHER|PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$30,747
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,199 KM
Vehicle Description
STUNNING DESERT SAND METALIC!! LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE AT4 W/ PRO GRADE & TECH PACKAGES!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, heads-up display, 17-inch black alloys, navigation, remote start, premium Bose audio system, blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, keyless entry w/ push start, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
