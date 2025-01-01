Menu
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Heated seats, remote start, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, lane-keep assist, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/push start, power driver seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2022 GMC Terrain

103,670 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain

AWD| HTD SEATS| CARPLAY| REAR CAM|

12478252

2022 GMC Terrain

AWD| HTD SEATS| CARPLAY| REAR CAM|

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

103,670KM
VIN 3GKALTEV0NL141652

  Exterior Colour: Quicksilver Metallic
  Body Style: SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type: Gasoline
  Drive Type: All Wheel Drive
  Transmission: Automatic
  Engine: 4-cylinder
  Doors: 4-door
  Mileage: 103,670 KM

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Heated seats, remote start, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, lane-keep assist, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/push start, power driver seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 GMC Terrain