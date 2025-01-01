$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
AWD| HTD SEATS| CARPLAY| REAR CAM|
2022 GMC Terrain
AWD| HTD SEATS| CARPLAY| REAR CAM|
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,670 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Heated seats, remote start, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, lane-keep assist, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/push start, power driver seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500