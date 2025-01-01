Menu
Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, remote start, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

2022 GMC Terrain

77,855 KM

$22,874

+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain

CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS | 17IN ALLOYS |REMOTE START

13075720

2022 GMC Terrain

CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS | 17IN ALLOYS |REMOTE START

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$22,874

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,855KM
VIN 3GKALMEV0NL293744

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,855 KM

Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, remote start, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$22,874

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 GMC Terrain