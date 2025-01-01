$22,874+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 GMC Terrain
CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS | 17IN ALLOYS |REMOTE START
2022 GMC Terrain
CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS | 17IN ALLOYS |REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$22,874
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,855KM
VIN 3GKALMEV0NL293744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,855 KM
Vehicle Description
Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, heated seats, 17-inch alloys, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, backup camera, remote start, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power seat, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2018 Nissan Qashqai 148,839 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang LOW KMS! | 310HP ECOBOOST | REAR CAM | 18IN ALLOYS 139,015 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 SXT 4X4 |LOW KMS! |5.7L HEMI V8 |REAR CAM |TONNEAU 136,689 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Car-On Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
$22,874
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2022 GMC Terrain