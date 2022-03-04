$89,995+ tax & licensing
$89,995
+ taxes & licensing
2022 GMC Yukon XL
SLT Premium Package YUKON XL , SLT PREMIUM, NAV, SUNROOF, PRO SAFETY PACKAGE
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
15,251KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8542982
- Stock #: P-6471A
- VIN: 1GKS2GKD0NR110274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-6471A
- Mileage 15,251 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $92695 - Myers Cadillac is just $89995!
JUST IN - 2022 YUKON SLT PREMIUM - BLACK ON BLACK- SLT LUXURY PACKAGE: * SEATS, 2ND ROW 60/40 SPLIT BENCH, POWER RELEASE * HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS * STEERING WHEEL, HEATED, AUTOMATIC * MEMORY SETTINGS * MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER -ADJUSTABLE, POWER FOLDING & DRIVER-SIDE AUTO-DIMMING WITH INTEGRATED TURN SIGNAL INDICATORS * REAR PEDESTRIAN ALERT * HD SURROUND VISION * SEATS, 3RD ROW 60/40 SPLIT- BENCH, POWER FOLD * STEERING COLUMN, POWER TILT & TELESCOPIC* GMC PRO SAFETY PLUS PACKAGE: * FORWARD COLLISION ALERT * LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING * FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR * FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING * REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT * FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST * AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING * INTELLIBEAM-AUTO HIGH BEAM* MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE: *PROGRADE TRAILERING SYSTEM* ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX. CERTIFIED
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Rear seat reminder
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Keyless Start, push-button
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
Door handles, chrome with body-colour strip
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in the centre stack of instrument panel
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
USB charging-only ports, 4, (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar
Warning tones headlamp on, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Sill plates, bright, front and rear doors
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analog speedometer and tachometer gauges
Trailer Sway Control
Hill start assist
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Front Pedestrian Braking
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control and electronic trailer sway control
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
4-wheel drive
Steering, power
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Mechanical jack with tools
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Electronic Precision Shift
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Hitch Guidance
Engine air filtration monitor
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Differential, mechanical limited-slip
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Exhaust, single system, single-outlet
Suspension, Premium Smooth Ride
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed. (4WD models only. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
GVWR, 7700 lbs. (3493 kg) (4WD models only and on 2WD models with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Automatic Stop/Start (Vehicles built between October, 2021 and December 12, 2021 with a V8 engine, will be forced to have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start, Engine control stop/start disable button and its...
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching (Vehicles built between October, 2021 and December 12, 2021 with a V8 engine, will be forced to have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start, Engine...
Battery, 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Glass, deep-tinted
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Glass, windshield shade band
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Fascia, front
Fog lamps, front LED
Glass, driver and front passenger laminated front door window
Liftgate, rear power programmable hands-free with GMC logo projection
Assist steps, Black with Gloss Black insert
Mouldings, bright chrome bodyside
Active aero shutters, upper (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Audio system feature, Bose 9-speaker stereo
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
