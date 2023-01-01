$94,888+ tax & licensing
$94,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2022 GMC Yukon XL
Denali DENALI XL, DUAL SUNROOF, 6.2 V8, PRO SAFETY PACK
9,871KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Dark Walnut/Very Dark Ash Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $97735 - Myers Cadillac is just $94888!
JUST IN - 2022 YUKON XL DENALI, BLACK ON BROWNSTONE/JET BLACK LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DUAL SUNROOF, POWER HANDS FREE TAILGATE, GMC PRO SAFETY PLUS PACKAGE: * FORWARD COLLISION ALERT * LANE KEEP ASSIST W/ LANE DEPARTURE WARNING * FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR * FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING * REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT * FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST * AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING * INTELLIBEAM-AUTO HIGH BEAM, BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES 14 SPEAKERS, MAGNETIC RIDE, TRAILER PACKAGE, 360 CAMERA, REMOTE START. LIKE NEW, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES. CLEAN CARFAX
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Seats, heated second row, outboard positions
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar (Does not include front row passenger assist handle.)
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Head-Up Display, 15" diagonal multi-colour
Memory settings recalls 2 "driver" presets for power driver seat, outside rearview mirrors and power and tilt and telescopic steering column
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in the centre stack of instrument panel
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
Sill plates, bright, front and rear doors (Denali-specific with logo.)
USB charging-only ports, 4, (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analog speedometer and tachometer gauges
3 years of GMC Connected Services (Includes from time of new vehicle purchase. Connected services vary by vehicle model and require active service plan, working electrical system, cell reception and GPS signal. Does not include emergency or security se...
Console, floor, power-sliding centre with drawer secure storage, manual sliding armrest and cup holders for second row; deletes (USR) USB data ports (Replaced with (D07) floor console when (ATT) second row power 60/40 split-folding bench seats are orde...
Exterior
Trailer Sway Control
Glass, deep-tinted
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Glass, windshield shade band
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Door handles, chrome with body-colour strip
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Fascia, front
Fog lamps, front LED
Glass, driver and front passenger laminated front door window
Liftgate, rear power programmable hands-free with GMC logo projection
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming, integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lighting
Mouldings, Galvano bodyside
Active aero shutters, upper (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Mechanical
4-wheel drive
Hill start assist
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Mechanical jack with tools
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Keyless Start, push-button
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Electronic Precision Shift
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Exhaust, dual system with dual twin polished stainless-steel tips (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
GVWR, 7700 lbs. (3493 kg) (4WD models only and on 2WD models with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing (4WD model only.)
Automatic Stop/Start (Vehicles built between October, 2021 and December 12, 2021 with a V8 engine, will be forced to have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start, Engine control stop/start disable button and its...
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching (Vehicles built between October, 2021 and December 12, 2021 with a V8 engine, will be forced to have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start, which removes Automatic Stop/Start, Engine...
Battery, 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 Engine only.)
Steering, power,
Safety
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Rear seat reminder
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Hitch Guidance
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Warning tones headlamp on, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Hill Descent Control (4WD model only.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, Bose 14-Speaker Surround with CenterPoint
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
