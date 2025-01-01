2022 Honda Civic

Menu
Automatic w/ heated seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, auto-climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

66,967 KM

Details Description

| CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | BLIND SPOT

12155040

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
66,967KM
VIN 2HGFE2F20NH107859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,967 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic w/ heated seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, blind spot monitor, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, auto-climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

