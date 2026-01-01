$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Android Auto
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Android Auto
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,100KM
VIN 2HGFE2F55NH125686
- Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N8082A
- Mileage 123,100 KM
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
With a sculpted exterior and feature-rich cabin, it's easy to say YES to the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan. This 2022 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
The quintessential Honda Civic has always prided itself on being a practical sedan that not only gets you there, but does it effortlessly and in classic style. This all-new 2022 Honda Civic is no different and will not disappoint, boasting a spacious and a bright cabin that has been carefully crafted to reduce noise while giving you a more premium ride. Whether this is your first car, your last car or something inbetween, the Honda Civic offers a sporty look and the specs to back it up. This sedan has 123,100 km. It's Aegean Blue Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is Sport. This Sport trim adds a gorgeous sunroof above synthetic leather seats and a heated steering wheel for open air experiences while a chrome tailpipe, aluminum pedals, and aggressive styling offer a performance driven appearance. Every Civic comes with an amazing safety suite including collision mitigation, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise with low speed follow, blind spot monitoring, and traffic jam assist. Additional tech features come in the infotainment system, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, touchscreen controls, Bluetooth, and Siri Eyes Free. Other great features include heated seats for comfort, a high tech driver information center, proximity keys, remote start, and LED lighting with automatic high beams. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Fog Lamps
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Cloth/leatherette seat upholstery
Tires: Profile: 40
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,074 mm
Overall height: 1,415 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.3 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Max cargo capacity: 419 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Curb weight: 1,345 kg
Overall Length: 4,655 mm
Black aluminum rims
Front Head Room: 956 mm
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Front Hip Room: 1,380 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,801 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,447 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
3 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Wheelbase : 2,735 mm
Rear Hip Room : 1,243 mm
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
LED Low/High Beam Reflector Headlights
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2022 Honda Civic