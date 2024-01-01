$31,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V
LX - $111.77 /Wk
2022 Honda CR-V
LX - $111.77 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
36,705KM
VIN 2HKRW2H24NH220680
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N24070A
- Mileage 36,705 KM
Vehicle Description
Android Auto, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise, Automatic Braking, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera
Compare at $32955 - Our Price is just $31995!
With car-like handling and excellent fuel efficiency, this capable and comfort 2022 Honda CR-V is the total package. This 2022 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This stylish 2022 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical 2022 CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 36,705 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX. This midsize SUV is ready to make memories with your family, featuring an incredible infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. That assistance carries to the active safety suite complete with lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, automatic braking, and a driver alertness monitor. Proximity keys with remote start offer awesome convenience, and heated seats make sure you always drive comfy.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $111.77 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
2022 Honda CR-V