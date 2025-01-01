$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Pilot
Touring 7 Passenger
2022 Honda Pilot
Touring 7 Passenger
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,840KM
VIN 5FNYF6H61NB502327
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel ME
- Interior Colour BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,840 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Rear Seat Entertainment, Premium Audio, Memory Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Automatic Braking, Adaptive Cruise, Remote Start
When comfort meets style, the 2022 Honda Pilot makes every drive worth savouring. This 2022 Honda Pilot is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With a highly flexible interior, extremely comfortable ride, and loads of active safety features, this 2022 Honda Pilot should easily be your top choice. The interior of this Honda Pilot surrounds you and your passengers in sophistication thanks to its ergonomic design and soft-touch materials. Along with its impressive interior is a sleek and muscular body with sculpted exterior lines and modern fascia. If your family needs a new driving partner that's steeped in refinement, look no further than this stunning 2022 Honda Pilot.This SUV has 69,840 kms. It's modern steel me in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Pilot's trim level is Touring 7 Passenger. Heated and cooled leather seats create a truly luxurious cabin in this road trip ready Touring Pilot topped off with a beautiful sunroof. The infotainment system complete with navigation, Android Auto, premium audio, wi-fi, and Apple CarPlay extends to the passengers with a rear seat entertainment system that has a multimedia display, wireless headphones, and the How much Farther app to keep the restless family entertained for those long hauls. Driver memory settings, proximity keys, proximity power cargo access, rain sensing wipers, and remote operated windows and sunroof provide incredible convenience while lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, distance pacing cruise, Honda LaneWatch, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, and a rear view camera make sure you stay safe.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
2022 Honda Pilot