2022 Hyundai Elantra

100,944 KM

Details Features

$22,606.50

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

12702870

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT

Location

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

$22,606.50

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,944KM
VIN KMHLM4AG3NU363781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SPACE BLACK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39346A
  • Mileage 100,944 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy highway: 5.7L/100 km
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
GVWR: 1,750kg (3,858lbs)
Fuel economy city: 7.6L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
PREMIUM CLOTH
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3)
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Front hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Wheelbase: 2,720mm (107.1)
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian Detection mitigation
Exterior length: 4,675mm (184.1)
Front headroom: 1,030mm (40.6)
Fuel tank capacity: 47.0L
Exterior height: 1,415mm (55.7)
Exterior body width: 1,825mm (71.9)
Fuel economy combined: 6.7L/100 km
Rear legroom: 964mm (38.0)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Blind spot: Blind-spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) active
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) mitigation
Curb weight: 1,301kg (2,868lbs)
Rear hiproom: 1,282mm (50.5)
Front shoulder room: 1,434mm (56.5)
Passenger volume: 2,814L (99.4 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 402 L (14 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 402 L (14 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

$22,606.50

+ taxes & licensing>

Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

2022 Hyundai Elantra