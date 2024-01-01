Menu
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

51,389 KM

Details Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

Used
51,389KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8KNDAF0NU094834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 64256A
  • Mileage 51,389 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
1 Speed Automatic

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-225-1212

