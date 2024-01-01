$34,859+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
2.5T AWD |BLIND SPOT |TONNEAU|CARPLAY|REMOTE START
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz
2.5T AWD |BLIND SPOT |TONNEAU|CARPLAY|REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$34,859
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice White Solid
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,560 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive 2.5T w/ heated seats & steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, tonneau cover, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, backup camera, remote start, under-bed trunk, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, alloys, 5,000 lb. capacity tow package, paddle shifters, air conditioning, power windows, power locks power mirrors, drive mode selector leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500