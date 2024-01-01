Menu
Account
Sign In
All-wheel drive 2.5T w/ heated seats & steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, tonneau cover, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, backup camera, remote start, under-bed trunk, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, alloys, 5,000 lb. capacity tow package, paddle shifters, air conditioning, power windows, power locks power mirrors, drive mode selector leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

43,560 KM

Details Description

$34,859

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

2.5T AWD |BLIND SPOT |TONNEAU|CARPLAY|REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

2.5T AWD |BLIND SPOT |TONNEAU|CARPLAY|REMOTE START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$34,859

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,560KM
VIN 5NTJCDAF0NH035316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White Solid
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,560 KM

Vehicle Description

All-wheel drive 2.5T w/ heated seats & steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, tonneau cover, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, backup camera, remote start, under-bed trunk, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, alloys, 5,000 lb. capacity tow package, paddle shifters, air conditioning, power windows, power locks power mirrors, drive mode selector leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2022 Kia Sorento SX AWD | 281HP!! | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Kia Sorento SX AWD | 281HP!! | PANO ROOF | HTD LEATHER | NAV 76,584 KM $36,952 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE AWD | HTD LEATHER | NAV | BLIND SPOT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE AWD | HTD LEATHER | NAV | BLIND SPOT 41,127 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 SXT 4x4| 5.7L V8 | REAR CAM | RUNNING BOARDS | A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 RAM 1500 SXT 4x4| 5.7L V8 | REAR CAM | RUNNING BOARDS | A/C 108,380 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,859

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz