AWD equipped with an 8" colour touch screen audio system with XM satellite radio, wireless phone/device charging, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Detection, heated seats, heated, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, BlueTooth, keyless ignition and much more.

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

45,180 KM

$24,980

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

| Essential | AWD | Balance of Hyundai Warranty |

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe

| Essential | AWD | Balance of Hyundai Warranty |

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
45,180KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NMS2DAJ3NH423440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24-0160
  • Mileage 45,180 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD equipped with an 8" colour touch screen audio system with XM satellite radio, wireless phone/device charging, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Detection, heated seats, heated, tilt/telescopic steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, BlueTooth, keyless ignition and much more. Please contact us today for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2022 Hyundai Santa Fe