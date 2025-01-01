$30,352+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
Sale
$30,352
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,000KM
VIN 5NMS5DAL9NH424245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FLAME RED
- Interior Colour Obsidian Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B8033
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning!
Hurry on this one! Marked down from $31352 - you save $1000. This 2022 Santa Fe is more than your new SUV, it's your new adventure machine. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2022 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2022 Santa Fe was made for you.This SUV has 63,000 kms. It's flame red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Ultimate Calligraphy AWD. Sporting an upgraded drivetrain for a more exciting driving experience, this luxurious and high tech Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy is a great choice for people that prefer the finer things in life. With a sunroof above your heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, every drive becomes a day spa. A heads up display, navigation, and 12 speaker premium audio system by Harman Kardon create a futuristic and helpful cockpit. A proximity power liftgate for hands free operation, a 360 degree aerial parking camera, and remote automatic parking make your busy days easier. This fun and family friendly SUV also comes with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth to keep you entertained. Helping you stay safe is an advanced driver assist suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and distance pacing cruise. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, automatic LED lighting, and remote keyless entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
side steps
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 45
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
BlueLink
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
chrome accessories
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Express open/close glass sunroof
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 20
Wheel Width: 8.5
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 67 L
Rear Head Room: 990 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm
Wheelbase: 2,765 mm
Overall Length: 4,785 mm
Overall Width: 1,900 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,460 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,500 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,430 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,705 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Collision Warning
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Rear Collision Mitigation
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Exterior Parking Camera Front Surround View Monitor (SVM)
Exterior Parking Camera Left Surround View Monitor (SVM)
Exterior Parking Camera Right Surround View Monitor (SVM)
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,041 L
Rear Leg Room: 1,060 mm
Curb weight: 1,831 kg
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Wireless Mirroring
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - smart device only (subscription required)
Exterior Entry Lights : Remote activated w/puddle lights
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
$30,352
+ taxes & licensing>
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe