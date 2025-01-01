Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Proximity Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Cruise, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels</b><br> <br> This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is the defining answer to what makes an SUV great. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Manotick. <br> <br>This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Tucsons trim level is Preferred AWD. This Tucson Preferred adds some surprising tech features like a heated steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and blind spot assist to make every drive easier. Additional features include voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a Bluetooth hands free phone system. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en target=_blank>https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12444211

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred AWD

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN KM8JBCAE6NU106300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C13115
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Proximity Keyless Entry, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Cruise, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is the defining answer to what makes an SUV great. This 2022 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This 2022 Hyundai Tucson was made with eye for detail. From subtle surprises to bold design features, every part of this 2022 Hyundai Tucson is a treat. Stepping into the interior feels like a step right into the future with breathtaking technology and luxury that will make your smartphone jealous. Add on an intelligently capable chassis and drivetrain and you have the SUV of the future, ready for you today.It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred AWD. This Tucson Preferred adds some surprising tech features like a heated steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, proximity keyless entry, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, and blind spot assist to make every drive easier. Additional features include voice activated touchscreen infotainment including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a Bluetooth hands free phone system. This SUV helps you keep your family safe with lane keep assist, forward collision avoidance assist, driver monitoring, remote keyless entry, and a rear view camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 Nissan Murano SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2020 Nissan Murano SV - Sunroof - Heated Seats 42,166 KM $26,288 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Kanata, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue S - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 65,090 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD RST - Remote Start for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD RST - Remote Start 135,040 KM $46,138 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-378-XXXX

(click to show)

888-378-6064

Alternate Numbers
888-413-3817
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2022 Hyundai Tucson