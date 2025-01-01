$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
PREFERRED| ONLY 28,000KMS| HTD SEATS| REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,032 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 28,000KMS!! Preferred W/ Heated seats & steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, air conditioning, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
