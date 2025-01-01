Menu
Account
Sign In
Preferred w/ heated seats & steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, tow package, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, Bluetooth and more!!

2022 Hyundai Tucson

125,161 KM

Details Description

$22,857

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED | HTD SEATS/ STEERING | CARPLAY | ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12915620

2022 Hyundai Tucson

PREFERRED | HTD SEATS/ STEERING | CARPLAY | ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12915620
  2. 12915620
  3. 12915620
  4. 12915620
  5. 12915620
  6. 12915620
Contact Seller

$22,857

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,161KM
VIN KM8JB3AE3NU048274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Preferred w/ heated seats & steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, tow package, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, Bluetooth and more!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL AWD | PLUG-IN HYBRID | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Ford Escape SEL AWD | PLUG-IN HYBRID | HTD LEATHER | PANO ROOF 24,759 KM $29,442 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-250 LARIAT 4X4 | 6.7 POWER STROKE | LEATHER | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Ford F-250 LARIAT 4X4 | 6.7 POWER STROKE | LEATHER | CARPLAY 159,936 KM $61,442 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 136,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,857

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Hyundai Tucson