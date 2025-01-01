$22,857+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Tucson
PREFERRED | HTD SEATS/ STEERING | CARPLAY | ALLOYS
2022 Hyundai Tucson
PREFERRED | HTD SEATS/ STEERING | CARPLAY | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$22,857
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,161 KM
Vehicle Description
Preferred w/ heated seats & steering, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, tow package, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, Bluetooth and more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500