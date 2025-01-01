$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,364 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2022 Hyundai Tucson SEL offers a modern blend of advanced technology, refined comfort, and confident performance in one of the most popular compact SUVs on the market. Finished in a sleek Black exterior over a premium Black interior, this Tucson stands out with its bold redesigned body, sharp LED lighting, and dynamic character lines. Powered by a responsive 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it delivers smooth acceleration, excellent fuel efficiency, and a composed ride ideal for urban driving and highway cruising.
Inside, the Tucson SEL features a spacious and meticulously designed cabin equipped with heated front seats, premium cloth upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The intuitive 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system includes wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, USB ports, HD radio, and a crisp rearview camera display. Convenience features include proximity key with push-button start, remote start via the Hyundai app, power windows and locks, a smart key system, and rear seat air vents for enhanced passenger comfort.
The exterior is equipped with LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels, heated power-folding side mirrors with turn signal indicators, roof rails, and a sporty, modern design that gives the Tucson SEL its upscale presence.
Hyundais advanced safety suite provides exceptional peace of mind with forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision warning, lane-keeping assist, lane-following assist, rear cross-traffic alert, driver attention warning, high-beam assist, and a full array of airbags supported by electronic stability control and traction management systems.
Combining cutting-edge design, advanced safety, modern infotainment, and exceptional comfort, this 2022 Hyundai Tucson SEL in Black delivers a refined and reliable driving experience that stands out in the compact SUV segment.
613-909-3884