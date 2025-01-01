Menu
<p data-start=228 data-end=799>This 2022 Hyundai Tucson SEL offers a modern blend of advanced technology, refined comfort, and confident performance in one of the most popular compact SUVs on the market. Finished in a sleek Black exterior over a premium Black interior, this Tucson stands out with its bold redesigned body, sharp LED lighting, and dynamic character lines. Powered by a responsive 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it delivers smooth acceleration, excellent fuel efficiency, and a composed ride ideal for urban driving and highway cruising.</p><p data-start=801 data-end=1441>Inside, the Tucson SEL features a spacious and meticulously designed cabin equipped with heated front seats, premium cloth upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable drivers seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The intuitive 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system includes wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, USB ports, HD radio, and a crisp rearview camera display. Convenience features include proximity key with push-button start, remote start via the Hyundai app, power windows and locks, a smart key system, and rear seat air vents for enhanced passenger comfort.</p><p data-start=1443 data-end=1667>The exterior is equipped with LED daytime running lights, alloy wheels, heated power-folding side mirrors with turn signal indicators, roof rails, and a sporty, modern design that gives the Tucson SEL its upscale presence.</p><p data-start=1669 data-end=2025>Hyundais advanced safety suite provides exceptional peace of mind with forward collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot collision warning, lane-keeping assist, lane-following assist, rear cross-traffic alert, driver attention warning, high-beam assist, and a full array of airbags supported by electronic stability control and traction management systems.</p><p> </p><p data-start=2027 data-end=2253>Combining cutting-edge design, advanced safety, modern infotainment, and exceptional comfort, this 2022 Hyundai Tucson SEL in Black delivers a refined and reliable driving experience that stands out in the compact SUV segment.</p>

2022 Hyundai Tucson

43,364 KM

2022 Hyundai Tucson

SEL AWD

2022 Hyundai Tucson

SEL AWD

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

Used
43,364KM
VIN KM8JBCAE7NU161869

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,364 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

