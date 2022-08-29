$42,995+ tax & licensing
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bank Street Hyundai
613-706-9812
2022 Hyundai Veloster
N N
Location
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
613-706-9812
$42,995
+ taxes & licensing
11,236KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9149443
- Stock #: H2659
- VIN: KMHT36AH4NU012157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 11,236 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this beautiful 2022 Hyundai Veloster N has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more!
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Tires: Performance
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Transmission: 6 Speed Manual
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Speakers: 8
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy city: 10.6L/100 km
Max seating capacity: 4
Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.3L/100 km
GVWR: 1,850kg (4,079lbs)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Configurable
Speaker type: Infinity
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Wheel size: 19
Remote engine start: keyfob
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Fuel economy combined: 9.5L/100 km
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM
Front legroom: 1,081mm (42.6)
Tracker system: BlueLink
Front hiproom: 1,375mm (54.1)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3)
Front headroom: 967mm (38.1)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) warning
Limited slip differential: electro-mechanical
Exterior body width: 1,810mm (71.3)
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian Detection mitigation
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) warning
Number of doors: 3
Premium audio system: Infinity
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Blue Link Guidance
Front shoulder room: 1,423mm (56.0)
Passenger volume: 2,545L (89.9 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 275hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 275hp @ 6,000RPM
Rear legroom: 865mm (34.1)
Appearance: digital/analog
Rear hiproom: 1,180mm (46.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,378mm (54.3)
Interior cargo volume: 565 L (20 cu.ft.)
Rear headroom: 911mm (35.9)
Exterior height: 1,394mm (54.9)
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leatherette
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.1')
Front tires: 235/35YR19.0
Rear tires: 235/35YR19.0
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Curb weight: 1,409kg (3,106lbs)
Exterior length: 4,265mm (167.9)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
