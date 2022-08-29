2022 Hyundai Veloster

$42,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 , 2 3 6 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 3-door

Stock # H2659

Mileage 11,236 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Sport steering wheel Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Sport Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Tires: Performance Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Transmission: 6 Speed Manual Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Engine Litres: 2.0L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Mode Select Transmission Speakers: 8 Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Recommended fuel: premium unleaded Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel economy city: 10.6L/100 km Max seating capacity: 4 Compression ratio: 9.50 to 1 Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy highway: 8.3L/100 km GVWR: 1,850kg (4,079lbs) AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Auto high-beam headlights Configurable Speaker type: Infinity Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Wheel size: 19 Remote engine start: keyfob Emergency communication system: BlueLink Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Proximity key: doors and push button start Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39) Fuel economy combined: 9.5L/100 km Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM Front legroom: 1,081mm (42.6) Tracker system: BlueLink Front hiproom: 1,375mm (54.1) Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active Wheelbase: 2,650mm (104.3) Front headroom: 967mm (38.1) Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) warning Limited slip differential: electro-mechanical Exterior body width: 1,810mm (71.3) Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) w/Pedestrian Detection mitigation Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) warning Number of doors: 3 Premium audio system: Infinity Turn-by-turn navigation directions: Blue Link Guidance Front shoulder room: 1,423mm (56.0) Passenger volume: 2,545L (89.9 cu.ft.) Horsepower: 275hp @ 6,000RPM Engine horsepower: 275hp @ 6,000RPM Rear legroom: 865mm (34.1) Appearance: digital/analog Rear hiproom: 1,180mm (46.5) Rear shoulder room: 1,378mm (54.3) Interior cargo volume: 565 L (20 cu.ft.) Rear headroom: 911mm (35.9) Exterior height: 1,394mm (54.9) Seat Upholstery: cloth/leatherette Turning radius: 5.8m (19.1') Front tires: 235/35YR19.0 Rear tires: 235/35YR19.0 Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Pedestrian detection: prevention Curb weight: 1,409kg (3,106lbs) Exterior length: 4,265mm (167.9)

