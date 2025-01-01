$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue
ONLY 27,000 KMS! | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM
2022 Hyundai Venue
ONLY 27,000 KMS! | CARPLAY | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cosmic Gray w/Black Roof
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,926 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 27,000 KMS!! Heated seats, 8-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, backup camera, air conditioning, automatic headlights, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500