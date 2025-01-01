$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Infiniti Q50
Red Sport I-LINE - Leather Seats
2022 Infiniti Q50
Red Sport I-LINE - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
66,283KM
VIN JN1FV7DR8NM390085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,283 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Start, Navigation, Bose Performance Audio!
With infinite potential, this Q50 can be built to perfectly suit you. This 2022 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When looking at the 2022 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. This sedan has 66,283 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q50's trim level is Red Sport I-LINE. This Q50 has all the cool tech you need with Infiniti InTouch dual display infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Siri EyesFree, Bluetooth hands free phone assistant, Wi-Fi, and streaming audio. On top of all that connectivity, is classic comfort in the form of heated seats and steering wheel, power liftgate, and forward emergency braking.The exterior is equally next level with a chrome exhaust tip, alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers, automatic LED lighting with fog lamps, and stylish perimeter approach lights. This Red Sport I-Line trim bigger motor, performance suspension, exclusive wheels, blacked out exterior trim, quilted leather seats with red accents, navigation, leather seats, a sunroof, Bose CentrePoint Audio, distance pacing, remote start, parking sensors, bling spot warning, and a 360 degree parking camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Start, Navigation, Bose Performance Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
With infinite potential, this Q50 can be built to perfectly suit you. This 2022 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When looking at the 2022 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. This sedan has 66,283 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q50's trim level is Red Sport I-LINE. This Q50 has all the cool tech you need with Infiniti InTouch dual display infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Siri EyesFree, Bluetooth hands free phone assistant, Wi-Fi, and streaming audio. On top of all that connectivity, is classic comfort in the form of heated seats and steering wheel, power liftgate, and forward emergency braking.The exterior is equally next level with a chrome exhaust tip, alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers, automatic LED lighting with fog lamps, and stylish perimeter approach lights. This Red Sport I-Line trim bigger motor, performance suspension, exclusive wheels, blacked out exterior trim, quilted leather seats with red accents, navigation, leather seats, a sunroof, Bose CentrePoint Audio, distance pacing, remote start, parking sensors, bling spot warning, and a 360 degree parking camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Start, Navigation, Bose Performance Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Wi-Fi
Bose Performance Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2025 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum - Cooled Seats 5,210 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats 44,070 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra 94,194 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2022 Infiniti Q50