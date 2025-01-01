Menu
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Start, Navigation, Bose Performance Audio!

With infinite potential, this Q50 can be built to perfectly suit you. This 2022 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

When looking at the 2022 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of todays cars. This sedan has 66,283 kms. Its black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Q50s trim level is Red Sport I-LINE. This Q50 has all the cool tech you need with Infiniti InTouch dual display infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Siri EyesFree, Bluetooth hands free phone assistant, Wi-Fi, and streaming audio. On top of all that connectivity, is classic comfort in the form of heated seats and steering wheel, power liftgate, and forward emergency braking.The exterior is equally next level with a chrome exhaust tip, alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers, automatic LED lighting with fog lamps, and stylish perimeter approach lights. This Red Sport I-Line trim bigger motor, performance suspension, exclusive wheels, blacked out exterior trim, quilted leather seats with red accents, navigation, leather seats, a sunroof, Bose CentrePoint Audio, distance pacing, remote start, parking sensors, bling spot warning, and a 360 degree parking camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Start, Navigation, Bose Performance Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2022 Infiniti Q50

66,283 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport I-LINE - Leather Seats

13277123

2022 Infiniti Q50

Red Sport I-LINE - Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,283KM
VIN JN1FV7DR8NM390085

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,283 KM

Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Start, Navigation, Bose Performance Audio!

With infinite potential, this Q50 can be built to perfectly suit you. This 2022 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

When looking at the 2022 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. This sedan has 66,283 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Q50's trim level is Red Sport I-LINE. This Q50 has all the cool tech you need with Infiniti InTouch dual display infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Siri EyesFree, Bluetooth hands free phone assistant, Wi-Fi, and streaming audio. On top of all that connectivity, is classic comfort in the form of heated seats and steering wheel, power liftgate, and forward emergency braking.The exterior is equally next level with a chrome exhaust tip, alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers, automatic LED lighting with fog lamps, and stylish perimeter approach lights. This Red Sport I-Line trim bigger motor, performance suspension, exclusive wheels, blacked out exterior trim, quilted leather seats with red accents, navigation, leather seats, a sunroof, Bose CentrePoint Audio, distance pacing, remote start, parking sensors, bling spot warning, and a 360 degree parking camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Remote Start, Navigation, Bose Performance Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Wi-Fi
Bose Performance Audio

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2022 Infiniti Q50