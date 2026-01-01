$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Infiniti Q50
Red Sport I-LINE ProACTIVE
2022 Infiniti Q50
Red Sport I-LINE ProACTIVE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,207KM
VIN JN1FV7DR9NM390371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black
- Interior Colour GRAPHITE, SEMI-ANILINE QUILTED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,207 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With infinite potential, this Q50 can be built to perfectly suit you. This 2022 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When looking at the 2022 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. This low mileage sedan has just 20,207 km. It's Midnight Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q50's trim level is Red Sport I-LINE ProACTIVE. This Q50 has all the cool tech you need with Infiniti InTouch dual display infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Siri EyesFree, Bluetooth hands free phone assistant, Wi-Fi, and streaming audio. On top of all that connectivity, is classic comfort in the form of heated seats and steering wheel, power liftgate, and forward emergency braking.The exterior is equally next level with a chrome exhaust tip, alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers, automatic LED lighting with fog lamps, and stylish perimeter approach lights. This Red Sport I-Line trim addsa bigger motor, performance suspension, exclusive wheels, blacked out exterior trim, quilted leather seats with red accents, navigation, leather seats, a sunroof, Bose Performance Audio, distance pacing, remote start, parking sensors, bling spot warning, lane keep assist, and a 360 degree parking camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
With infinite potential, this Q50 can be built to perfectly suit you. This 2022 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When looking at the 2022 Infiniti Q50 few select words can be found to best describe it. Attention to detail, meticulously built, amazing style. The Q50 is a quality mid sized sedan that is a very strong competitor to the German rivals in its class. Thankfully, it rises above them with forward thinking safety and entertainment technologies, giving you a feel of the future in one of today's cars. This low mileage sedan has just 20,207 km. It's Midnight Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q50's trim level is Red Sport I-LINE ProACTIVE. This Q50 has all the cool tech you need with Infiniti InTouch dual display infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Siri EyesFree, Bluetooth hands free phone assistant, Wi-Fi, and streaming audio. On top of all that connectivity, is classic comfort in the form of heated seats and steering wheel, power liftgate, and forward emergency braking.The exterior is equally next level with a chrome exhaust tip, alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers, automatic LED lighting with fog lamps, and stylish perimeter approach lights. This Red Sport I-Line trim addsa bigger motor, performance suspension, exclusive wheels, blacked out exterior trim, quilted leather seats with red accents, navigation, leather seats, a sunroof, Bose Performance Audio, distance pacing, remote start, parking sensors, bling spot warning, lane keep assist, and a 360 degree parking camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
First Aid Kit
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: downshift rev matching
3.13 Axle Ratio
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Suspension
Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbocharged 400hp
Full-Time All-Wheel
Interior
Perimeter Alarm
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Distance Pacing
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
12-Way Driver Seat
10-Way Passenger Seat
INFINITI Connection Tracker System
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats, driver's seat power lumbar, dual occupant memory system for driver's seat and manual thigh extensions
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
TIRES: 19"
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 19" Exclusive Aluminum-Alloy Sport
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Ford F-150 XLT 159,303 KM $24,938 + tax & lic
2024 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT - Heated Seats 71,767 KM $35,284 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Rogue SV MOONROOF 82,214 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2022 Infiniti Q50