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2022 Infiniti QX80
ProACTIVE 7-Passenger - Low Mileage
2022 Infiniti QX80
ProACTIVE 7-Passenger - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
48,880KM
VIN JN8AZ2AE9N9292190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Black P
- Interior Colour SADDLE BROWN, SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,880 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
High levels of luxury, comfort, and tech make this three-row Infiniti QX80 a solid pick among large luxury SUVs. This 2022 INFINITI QX80 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Embrace luxury grand enough to accommodate all the experiences you seek, and powerful enough to amplify them. This Infiniti QX80 unleashes your potential with capability that few can rival, extensive rewards that fill your journey, and presence that none can match. This full-size luxury SUV is not larger than life, it's as large as the life you want.
This low mileage SUV has just 48,880 km. It's Mineral Black P in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our QX80's trim level is ProACTIVE 7-Passenger. On top of a super cool tow hook, this ProACTIVE trim adds the active safety suite complete with distance pacing cruise with stop and go, blind spot intervention, and lane keep assist. Plush, climate controlled leather seats and a gorgeous sunroof offer the promise of luxury and comfort in this QX80, but a towing package, skid plate, auto leveling suspension, and serious power offer real SUV strength and utility. Navigation, Bose premium audio, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay offer endless connectivity while a rear seat entertainment system makes sure all passengers are free from boredom. A power folding third row, power liftgate, remote start, memory settings, proximity keys, and a heated steering wheel offer comfort and convenience while parking sensors, emergency braking, and an aerial view camera help you stay safe.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
High levels of luxury, comfort, and tech make this three-row Infiniti QX80 a solid pick among large luxury SUVs. This 2022 INFINITI QX80 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Embrace luxury grand enough to accommodate all the experiences you seek, and powerful enough to amplify them. This Infiniti QX80 unleashes your potential with capability that few can rival, extensive rewards that fill your journey, and presence that none can match. This full-size luxury SUV is not larger than life, it's as large as the life you want.
This low mileage SUV has just 48,880 km. It's Mineral Black P in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our QX80's trim level is ProACTIVE 7-Passenger. On top of a super cool tow hook, this ProACTIVE trim adds the active safety suite complete with distance pacing cruise with stop and go, blind spot intervention, and lane keep assist. Plush, climate controlled leather seats and a gorgeous sunroof offer the promise of luxury and comfort in this QX80, but a towing package, skid plate, auto leveling suspension, and serious power offer real SUV strength and utility. Navigation, Bose premium audio, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay offer endless connectivity while a rear seat entertainment system makes sure all passengers are free from boredom. A power folding third row, power liftgate, remote start, memory settings, proximity keys, and a heated steering wheel offer comfort and convenience while parking sensors, emergency braking, and an aerial view camera help you stay safe.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2022 Infiniti QX80