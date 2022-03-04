$95,395+ tax & licensing
$95,395
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2022 Infiniti QX80
2022 Infiniti QX80
ProACTIVE 7-Passenger - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$95,395
+ taxes & licensing
Used
- Listing ID: 8548814
- Stock #: 22-1541
- VIN: JN8AZ2AE5N9291800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a luxury SUV with legitimate off-roading potential, this Infiniti QX80 is for you.
Embrace luxury grand enough to accommodate all the experiences you seek, and powerful enough to amplify them. This Infiniti QX80 unleashes your potential with capability that few can rival, extensive rewards that fill your journey, and presence that none can match. This full-size luxury SUV is not larger than life, it's as large as the life you want.
This black SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 5.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our QX80's trim level is ProACTIVE 7-Passenger. On top of a suer cool tow hook, this ProACTIVE trim adds the active safety suite complete with distance pacing cruise with stop and go, blind spot intervention, and lane keep assist. Plush, climate controlled leather seats and a gorgeous sunroof offer the promise of luxury and comfort in this QX80, but a towing package, skid plate, auto leveling suspension, and serious power offer real SUV strength and utility. Navigation, Bose premium audio, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay offer endless connectivity while a rear seat entertainment system makes sure all passengers are free from boredom. A power folding third row, power liftgate, remote start, memory settings, proximity keys, and a heated steering wheel offer comfort and convenience while parking sensors, emergency braking, and an aerial view camera help you stay safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Premium Audio. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
To view and download a brochure open this url http://www.auto-brochures.com/makes/Infiniti/QX56-80/Infiniti_US%20QX80_2022.pdf.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
rear entertainment
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Keep Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2