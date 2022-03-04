2022 Infiniti QX80

$95,395 + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8548814

8548814 Stock #: 22-1541

22-1541 VIN: JN8AZ2AE5N9291800

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats COOLED SEATS Windows Sunroof Interior Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation rear entertainment Blind Spot Detection Lane Keep Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.