Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Jaguar F-PACE

26,522 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

Contact Seller
2022 Jaguar F-PACE

2022 Jaguar F-PACE

SVR

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jaguar F-PACE

SVR

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

  1. 10396125
  2. 10396125
  3. 10396125
  4. 10396125
  5. 10396125
  6. 10396125
  7. 10396125
  8. 10396125
  9. 10396125
  10. 10396125
  11. 10396125
  12. 10396125
  13. 10396125
  14. 10396125
  15. 10396125
  16. 10396125
  17. 10396125
  18. 10396125
  19. 10396125
  20. 10396125
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
26,522KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10396125
  • Stock #: AA831
  • VIN: SADCZ2EE1NA694349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Met
  • Interior Colour Ebony/mars Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA831
  • Mileage 26,522 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoAgents

2017 Honda CR-V Tour...
 97,081 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2022 Land Rover Rang...
 27,984 KM
$93,900 + tax & lic
2013 BMW M3 Coupe
 136,989 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic

Email AutoAgents

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoAgents

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

Call Dealer

613-909-XXXX

(click to show)

613-909-3884

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory