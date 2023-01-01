$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jaguar F-PACE
SVR
Location
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
26,522KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10396125
- Stock #: AA831
- VIN: SADCZ2EE1NA694349
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Met
- Interior Colour Ebony/mars Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,522 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Seating
Leather Interior
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
