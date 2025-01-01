$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Cherokee
Altitude
2022 Jeep Cherokee
Altitude
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
Used
73,959KM
VIN 1C4PJMMX2ND554358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C13124
- Mileage 73,959 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Wi-Fi, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Camera, LED Lights, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels
This Jeep Cherokee is a thoroughly modern family crossover capable in all road conditions. This 2022 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, this Jeep Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. This Cherokee has a refined look without sacrificing its rugged presence. Experience the freedom of adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee. This SUV has 73,959 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Altitude. This Altitude takes luxury to new heights with leather seats, the Uconnect 4C Nav with navigation and an 8.4 inch touchscreen, a heated steering wheel, proximity key, LED fog lamps, ambient interior lighting, and aluminum wheels. This rugged and ready Cherokee Sport offers heated front seats, remote keyless entry with remote start, and LED headlights for comfort and convenience. Stay connected on the commute or the trail with a 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wireless streaming Audio.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMMX2ND554358.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
2022 Jeep Cherokee