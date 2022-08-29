2022 Jeep Cherokee

$45,998 + taxes & licensing 2 , 4 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9020971

9020971 Stock #: 28551

28551 VIN: 1C4PJMBX7ND515641

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 28551

Mileage 2,458 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Garage door transmitter Trunk/hatch auto-latch Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Brake Assist Skid Plates REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Additional Features Panic Alarm voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Four-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Rear seats: split-bench Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Cylinder configuration: V-6 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0') Ramp breakover angle: 23 deg Approach angle: 30 deg Tires: all-terrain Rear cargo: power liftgate Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs) Engine displacement: 3.2 L Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK Departure angle: 32 deg Fuel tank capacity: 59.8L AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs) Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Power 2-way driver lumbar support Configurable Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes Remote engine start: keyfob Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Proximity key: doors and push button start Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1) Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8) Ground clearance (max): 267mm (10.5) Transmission: 9 speed automatic Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1) Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3) Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4) Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5) Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9) Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6) Exterior length: 4,623mm (182.0) Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning Primary LCD size: 8.4 Horsepower: 271hp @ 6,500RPM Torque: 239 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM GVWR: 2,495kg (5,500lbs) Exterior body width: 1,902mm (74.9) Exterior height: 1,722mm (67.8) Front tires: 245/65TR17.0 Rear tires: 245/65TR17.0 Engine bore x stroke: 91.0mm x 83.0mm (3.58 x 3.27) Compression ratio: 10.70 to 1 Engine torque: 239 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Engine horsepower: 271hp @ 6,500RPM Ground clearance (min): 221mm (8.7) Fuel economy city: 12.9L/100 km Curb weight: 1,928kg (4,250lbs) Wheelbase: 2,720mm (107.1) Passenger volume: 3,625L (128.0 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 731 L (26 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,549 L (55 cu.ft.) Parking sensors: ParkSense rear Compressor: Not Available Appearance: digital/analog Seat Upholstery: cloth/vinyl Rear collision: Rear Cross-Path Detection warning Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Engine litres: 3.2L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.