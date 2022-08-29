2022 Jeep Cherokee

Listing ID: 9020971 Stock #: 28551 VIN: 1C4PJMBX7ND515641
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Stock #
28551
Mileage
2,458 KM
Interior
Outside Temperature Display
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Mechanical
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Exterior
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Additional Features
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Ramp breakover angle: 23 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Engine displacement: 3.2 L
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
Fuel tank capacity: 59.8L
Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Ground clearance (max): 267mm (10.5)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6)
Exterior length: 4,623mm (182.0)
Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Horsepower: 271hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 239 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Exterior body width: 1,902mm (74.9)
Exterior height: 1,722mm (67.8)
Front tires: 245/65TR17.0
Engine bore x stroke: 91.0mm x 83.0mm (3.58 x 3.27)
Compression ratio: 10.70 to 1
Ground clearance (min): 221mm (8.7)
Fuel economy city: 12.9L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,928kg (4,250lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,720mm (107.1)
Passenger volume: 3,625L (128.0 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 731 L (26 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,549 L (55 cu.ft.)
Parking sensors: ParkSense rear
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: cloth/vinyl
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Path Detection warning
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
