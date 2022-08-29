Menu
2022 Jeep Cherokee

2,458 KM

Details Description Features

$45,998

+ tax & licensing
Trailhawk | Leather, Heated Seats

Location

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

2,458KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and service relationship.No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Contact our finance department today and get pre-approved.Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Skid Plates
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Rear seats: split-bench
Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Ramp breakover angle: 23 deg
Approach angle: 30 deg
Tires: all-terrain
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Engine displacement: 3.2 L
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
Departure angle: 32 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 59.8L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Ground clearance (max): 267mm (10.5)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6)
Exterior length: 4,623mm (182.0)
Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Primary LCD size: 8.4
Horsepower: 271hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 239 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
GVWR: 2,495kg (5,500lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,902mm (74.9)
Exterior height: 1,722mm (67.8)
Front tires: 245/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 245/65TR17.0
Engine bore x stroke: 91.0mm x 83.0mm (3.58 x 3.27)
Compression ratio: 10.70 to 1
Engine torque: 239 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Engine horsepower: 271hp @ 6,500RPM
Ground clearance (min): 221mm (8.7)
Fuel economy city: 12.9L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,928kg (4,250lbs)
Wheelbase: 2,720mm (107.1)
Passenger volume: 3,625L (128.0 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 731 L (26 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,549 L (55 cu.ft.)
Parking sensors: ParkSense rear
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: cloth/vinyl
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Path Detection warning
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Engine litres: 3.2L

