2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$56,698 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 1 , 5 4 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10365063

10365063 Stock #: 23-0690A

23-0690A VIN: 1C4RJKBG5N8529768

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 41,548 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Safety REAR CAMERA Forward Collision Warning Lane Keep Assist Exterior Power Liftgate Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Detection Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.