$56,698
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
L Limited - Leather Seats - $434 B/W
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$56,698
+ taxes & licensing
41,548KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10365063
- Stock #: 23-0690A
- VIN: 1C4RJKBG5N8529768
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,548 KM
Compare at $58966 - Our Live Market Price is just $56698!
Your adventurous family deserves a brutally capable, yet comfortably refined SUV and this 2022 Grand Cherokee delivers with ease. This 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The next step in the iconic Grand Cherokee name, this 2022 Grand Cherokee L is here to prove that great things can also come in huge packages. Don't let the size fool you, though. This Grand Cherokee may be large and in charge, but it still brings efficiency and classic Jeep agility. Whether you're maneuvering a parking garage or a backwood trail, this Grand Cherokee L is ready for your next adventure, no matter how big.This SUV has 41,548 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 293HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Cherokee L's trim level is Limited. This Limited trim provides unlimited luxury and capability with leather seats, a power liftgate, memory settings, remote start, and the Jeep Selec-Terraain traction management system. This Grand Cherokee is ready for the next adventure with heated seats, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and the Uconnect 5 system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wi-fi, Bluetooth, and wireless connectivity. This legendary SUV takes safety seriously with features like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, collision warning, fog lamps, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJKBG5N8529768.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $433.62 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8