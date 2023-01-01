Menu
2022 Jeep Wagoneer

35,932 KM

$82,787

SERIES III | 7-PASS | PREM PKG | 8K+ IN UPGRADES!

SERIES III | 7-PASS | PREM PKG | 8K+ IN UPGRADES!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

35,932KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10142577
  • Stock #: 230721
  • VIN: 1C4SJVDT3NS146086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230721
  • Mileage 35,932 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED 4x4 7 PASSENGER W/ PREMIUM PKG INCL. 3-PANEL PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PREMIUM PASSENGER INTERACTIVE DISPLAY, 22-IN ALLOYS, PREMIUM 19-SPEAKER MCINTOSH AUDIO, HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER FOLDING RUNNING BOARDS AND UPGRADED 2ND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS! Heads-up display, navigation, blind spot monitor, remote start, air suspension, adaptive cruise control, pre-collision system, remote start, heated 2nd row seats, backup camera w/ front & rear park assist, rain-sensing wipers, wireless charger, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, heated power adjustable steering wheel, push start, power folding rear seats, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 3-zone climate control, auto dimming rearview mirror, power liftgate, power adjustable pedals, trunk seat controls, 10.1-inch infotainment system, tow package, terrain mode selector, garage door opener and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

